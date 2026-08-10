Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Kalavryta, Greece

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Apartments in Municipal Unit of Kalavryta, Greece

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2 bedroom apartment in Kalavryta, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalavryta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
For sale apartment of 113 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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