Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipal Unit of Inofyta

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Inofyta, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Dilesi, Greece
Plot of land
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 97783 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building p…
€5,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Dilesi, Greece
Plot of land
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.meters
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir