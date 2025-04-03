Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Gortyna
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Gortyna, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Stone-built traditional house of 215 sq.m. in Muria village, Gortynia.It is a 2-storey house…
$215,899
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Gortyna, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes