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Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Galaxidi, Greece

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Townhouse in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Delphi Municipality, Greece
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has one level. A magnificent …
$3,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Galaxidi, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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