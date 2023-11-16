Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Evrostina

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lygia, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lygia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mountai…
€620,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir