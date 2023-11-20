Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipal Unit of Ermioni

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has buildi…
€400,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Land for sale with an area of 16,000 sq m. This magnificent land plot is notable for its loc…
€2,80M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Please pay attention! For sale two land plots with an area of 2000 sq m each. Very convenien…
€700,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has buildi…
€800,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has buildi…
€1,000,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot for located on the east part of Porto Heli, at a quiet bay Petrofoalass…
€2,40M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Ermioni, Greece
Plot of land
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer you a land plot located in the coastal zone Petrofalassa, Sindoni. This calm area i…
€9,60M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is situated in Agios Emilianos, municipality of Porto Heli. Nearby is a similar plo…
€1,000,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 114000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has the …
€15,00M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 56000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has water…
€10,00M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir