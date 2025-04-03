Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Erineos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Erineos, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in obryokampos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
obryokampos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$357,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Erineos, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes