Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Erineos

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Erineos, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in obryokampos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
obryokampos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
The detached house is located in the region of the Western Peloponesse, in the seashore vill…
€110,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Erineos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir