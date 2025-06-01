Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Elefsina
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Elefsina, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Elefsina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Elefsina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists …
$592,815
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Elefsina, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go