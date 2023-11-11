Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4020 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€290,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Floor -1
€690,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Floor -1
€330,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Land plot of 3500sq m in the western part of Thessalonik. Buid-up area is 2800 sq.m. All the…
€1,90M
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 162 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€120,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€5,35M
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 907 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 907 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€850,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 8125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, water s…
€880,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 24000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€1,000,000
