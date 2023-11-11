Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floo…
€155,000
3 room cottage with Bedrooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room cottage with Bedrooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€320,000
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Α detached house, of 350 sqm, located at the area of Nikopoli, is for sale. The house consis…
€200,000

Properties features in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

