Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Echedoros, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Delta Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$400,506
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sindos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sindos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 250 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$137,316
