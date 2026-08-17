Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Echedoros, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Echedoros, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delta Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Delta Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$495,898
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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