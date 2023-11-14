Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Dymi

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Dymi, Greece

2 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel complex is located in the Peloponnese, in the city of Achaia. The central building…
€2,10M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Niforaika, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Niforaika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 768 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel - guesthouse is located on the shores of the resort village of Niforeika on the Pe…
€950,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir