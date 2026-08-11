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Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Delphi, Greece

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Delphi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Delphi, Greece

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