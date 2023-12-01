Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Delphi, Greece

1 property total found
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hrisso, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hrisso, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
€325,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

