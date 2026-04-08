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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Dafnousia, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 9 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 525 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in central Greece. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$1,11M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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