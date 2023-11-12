Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Dafni

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Dafni, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Location: Dafni neighborhood Metro station: Dafni (red line) For sale is a five-story reside…
€1,10M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir