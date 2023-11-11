Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Chalkidona
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Chalkidona, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with furnishings in Chalcedon, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Chalcedon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€87,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Chalkidona, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir