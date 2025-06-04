Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Chalastra
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Chalastra, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalastra, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalastra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, 1-storey cottage with an area of 110 square meters in the subu…
$125,873
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anatoliko, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anatoliko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 155 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$125,873
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Chalastra, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go