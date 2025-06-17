Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 8 000 m² in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Hotel 8 000 m²
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There are: a fi…
$7,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go