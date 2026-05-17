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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Atalanti, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of livi…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$531,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Atalanti, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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