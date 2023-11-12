Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Perigiali, Greece
Plot of land
Perigiali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building p…
€120,000
Plot of land in Perigiali, Greece
Plot of land
Perigiali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Lexeo area
€880,000
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 400 sq.m is located in Lexeo area
€170,000
Plot of land in Lecheo, Greece
Plot of land
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Camping for sale! Thecampsite is locatedin the area of Lechaeo - Corinthia. It is situated o…
€3,68M
Plot of land in Lecheo, Greece
Plot of land
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5512 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€700,000
Plot of land in Lecheo, Greece
Plot of land
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 18445 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The plot is located in Kato Assos …
€2,52M
