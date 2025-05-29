Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Assiros
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Assiros, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lagadas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 260 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$342,009
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Assiros, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go