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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Assiros, Greece

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assiros, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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