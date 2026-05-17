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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Asini, Greece

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Cottage in Drepano, Greece
Cottage
Drepano, Greece
Area 272 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A view o…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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