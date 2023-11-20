Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Asini
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Asini, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 470 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The hotel has one level.…
€1,50M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir