Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Artemisia
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Artemisia, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with elevator in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Hotel with elevator
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Greece Ionian Islands Zakynthos Island ( Zakynthos ) VIP-hotel 5 * on Zakynthos Island Succe…
€8,80M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir