Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Artemisia

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Artemisia, Greece

1 property total found
Hotel with elevator in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Hotel with elevator
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Greece Ionian Islands Zakynthos Island ( Zakynthos ) VIP-hotel 5 * on Zakynthos Island Succe…
€8,80M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir