Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 122 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists …
$718,004
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go