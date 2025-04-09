Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipal Unit of Argos, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
2 bedroom apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction duplex of 55 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$269,986


Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique opportunity to buy in one of the most sought-after locations in Thessaloniki! This …
$771,388


3 bedroom apartment in Palio, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale under construction apartment of 142 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated …
$407,734


2 bedroom house in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
House in the most popular tourist village📍Halkidiki, Cassandra 🇬🇷Area: 110 m2Rooms: 3 Bedroo…
$306,862
2 bedroom apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction apartment of 34 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
$126,728


Cottage 8 bedrooms in Rapsani, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Rapsani, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$440,793


2 bedroom apartment in Katerini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 58 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$107,994


1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale apartment of 24 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$99,178


Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$231,416


Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Villa in Eastern Peloponnese Price: €1,500,000Nestled in a magical location in Eas…
$1,65M


Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$247,946


Penthouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/7
🏡 Maisonette M.5Level: Ground & Mezzanine (ground + mezzanine floor)Type: Two-level apartmen…
$350,700
