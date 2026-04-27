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Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Archea Olympia, Greece

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Villa 2 bedrooms in Strefi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Strefi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in the Western Peloponnese. The c…
$304,798
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