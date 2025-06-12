Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Archea Olympia
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Archea Olympia, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 1 734 m² in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 734 m²
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 734 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1734 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
$921,716
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 3 370 m² in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 3 370 m²
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 3370 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go