Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Apollonioi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Apollonioi, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in demos leukadas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos leukadas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Renovated Maisonette in the Heart of Lefkada City – Ideal for Residential and Touristic Use …
$302,918
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Apollonioi, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes