Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipal Unit of Apollonioi

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Apollonioi, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Evgiros, Greece
Plot of land
Evgiros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 23940 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a wonderfull sea view. The …
€850,000
Plot of land in Evgiros, Greece
Plot of land
Evgiros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. For sale, a 10.000 sq.m land plot locate…
€255,000
Plot of land in Evgiros, Greece
Plot of land
Evgiros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
€650,000
Plot of land in Evgiros, Greece
Plot of land
Evgiros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 31000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
€1,15M
Plot of land in Athani, Greece
Plot of land
Athani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13650 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view. A rare opportun…
€670,000
Plot of land in Athani, Greece
Plot of land
Athani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
€160,000
Plot of land in Athani, Greece
Plot of land
Athani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5048 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, el…
€120,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir