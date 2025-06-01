Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Anaktorio
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Anaktorio, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale cottage area of 220 square meters in the city of Vonica. The cottage consists of: A…
$125,403
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Anaktorio, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go