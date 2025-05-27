Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Amfissa
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Amfissa, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 240 square meters in central Greece. The first flo…
$170,953
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 430 square meters in central Greece. The ground fl…
$250,732
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Amfissa, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go