Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Amfissa, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipal Unit of Amfissa, Greece

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Hotel 1 260 m² in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 260 m²
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Area 1 260 m²
For sale hotel of 1260 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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