Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Amfiklia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Amfiklia, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters in Arakhov. The ground floor con…
$399,010
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tithroni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tithroni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 72 square meters in Arakhov. The first floor consi…
$180,125
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Amfiklia, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go