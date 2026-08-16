Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Akrata, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Akrata, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Akrata, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Akrata, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 272 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Akrata, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Akrata, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 be…
$187,733
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Akrata, Greece

with Mountain view
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