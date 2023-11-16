Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Agii Theodori, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 7 069 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7069 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
€450,000
