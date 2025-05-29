Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Afetes
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Afetes, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalamaki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalamaki, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 233 square meters in Voloso-Pilio. The first floor…
$433,211
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Afetes, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go