Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Aegira, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
Rooms 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The territory has: construction, water sup…
$113,347
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in demos leukadas, Greece
Plot of land
demos leukadas, Greece
Rooms 1
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has: water supply, electricity sup…
$199,707
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
For sale land of 15570 sq.meters in Crete
$369,187
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1812 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The territory has: water supply, electric…
$188,327
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Building permission for 200 sq.met…
$104,626
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Nea Fokea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Construction is not possible on th…
$206,446
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Agios Prodromos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
$178,548
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Kardia, Greece
Plot of land
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 583 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has: wat…
$195,287
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has: water supply, electrici…
$136,014
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has: water supply, electricity suppl…
$976,018
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Lagadas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 596 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has: water supply, electricity…
$172,644
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Temploni, Greece
Plot of land
Temploni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 58000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
$606,831
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
