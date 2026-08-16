Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Aegira, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Aegira, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Egira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 191 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 191 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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