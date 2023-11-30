Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Aegio, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Area 1 800 m²
Ref: 1139 - For sale Aigiou land total area 1800 sq.m. Price: 108.000 € George Kostakis You…
€108,000
Plot of land in Diyeliotika, Greece
Plot of land
Diyeliotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 956 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese
Price on request
Plot of land in Diyeliotika, Greece
Plot of land
Diyeliotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1508 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water suppl…
€100,000
