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Cottages for sale in Mires Municipal Unit, Greece

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Cottage in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Area 480 m²
Nestled in the beautiful area of Ammoudara, this impressive 480 sq.m. detached residence sit…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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