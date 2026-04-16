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Hotels for sale in Mires Municipal Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 1 500 m² in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Hotel 1 500 m²
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Area 1 500 m²
For sale a hotel in the island of Crete, with a total area of 1.500 sq.m, located just 4 kil…
$6,38M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 3 000 m² in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Hotel 3 000 m²
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
For sale a Hotel of 3.000 sq.m located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 37 com…
$7,67M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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