Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Milos Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Panagia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Panagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consis…
$186,005
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Cyclades. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 li…
$651,016
