Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Methoni
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Methoni, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$446,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes