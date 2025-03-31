Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Methana
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Methana, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Methana, Greece
2 room apartment
Methana, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Flat has interior layout. The owners will…
$154,474
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes